Silver: Sweeping 'Blue Wall' States 'Probably' Clinches Win

Pollster Nate Silver said that sweeping the three "blue wall" battleground states — Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin — would "probably" clinch the election for either Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump or Democrat Kamala Harris.

Should Trump win those three, he would clinch the election "for all practical purposes" because Harris "would have to sweep all the other battlegrounds," Silver wrote Saturday, referring to Nevada, North Carolina, Georgia, and Arizona.

If Harris sweeps Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, "she probably (although not certainly) wins," Silver wrote.

According to the RealClearPolitics polling average for those three states, Trump leads Harris by 0.2 in Wisconsin and Michigan and by 0.6 in Pennsylvania.