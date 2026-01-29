Deal Reached Advancing Spending Bills to Avert New Govt. Shutdown

A deal was reached Thursday to advance a major package of federal spending bills that would avert a government shutdown for most agencies beginning Saturday, according to a Senate Democrat leadership aide cited by Reuters.

The agreement would split the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding bill from the broader package and fund DHS at current levels for roughly two weeks while negotiations continue.

President Donald Trump said Thursday afternoon that he was working hard with Democrats to reach a deal and warned that a shutdown could slow the U.S. economy.

"America is setting Records in every way, and our Growth Numbers are among the best ever," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"The only thing that can slow our Country down is another long and damaging Government Shutdown," Trump wrote.

Trump said he was "working hard with Congress to ensure that we are able to fully fund the Government, without delay."

Republicans and Democrats "have come together to get the vast majority of the Government funded until September," Trump wrote.

Trump said the agreement also includes "an extension to the Department of Homeland Security (including the very important Coast Guard, which we are expanding and rebuilding like never before)."

"Hopefully, both Republicans and Democrats will give a very much needed Bipartisan 'YES' Vote," Trump wrote.

Democrats have grown increasingly reluctant to approve long-term DHS funding following several recent immigration enforcement incidents in which ICE or Border Patrol agents fatally shot civilians during arrest operations, according to congressional aides.

Some of those incidents were captured on video and reviewed internally, triggering protests and renewed scrutiny of use-of-force policies at DHS agencies, aides said.

Democrats have pointed to those cases as justification for demanding stricter accountability measures, including expanded body-camera requirements, clearer use-of-force standards, and stronger congressional oversight of ICE.

Senate Democrat leaders have argued that the current DHS bill lacks sufficient guardrails and would authorize enforcement practices they say have alarmed the public.

Republicans have countered that Democrats are attempting to legislate immigration policy through appropriations and warn that delaying DHS funding risks undermining border security operations.

The short-term DHS extension is intended to prevent an immediate lapse in homeland security funding while isolating the most contentious issues.

The broader spending package would fund agencies including Defense, Labor, Health and Human Services, Transportation, and Housing through the end of the fiscal year.

The Senate must still pass the legislation and send it to the House before funding expires.

House leaders have said they are prepared to act once the Senate completes its work, but time constraints and internal opposition could complicate final passage.

Without final action, parts of the federal government could still face a brief funding lapse, though DHS operations would be temporarily shielded by the two-week extension.