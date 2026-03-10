Senate Dems Dispute Trump Claim Iran War Nearing End

Senate Democrats emerged from a classified bipartisan briefing Tuesday warning that President Donald Trump's operation in Iran may be far from over, sharply disputing the president's claim that the conflict could end soon.

The briefing with military leaders came as the Trump administration continues facing questions about the war's goals, timeline, and exit strategy. Trump said Monday the war would end "very soon," helping send markets higher and oil prices lower after recent spikes.

But Democrats leaving the closed-door session said they saw little evidence the conflict is nearing an end.

"What I heard is not just concerning, it is disturbing. I'm not sure what the endgame is or what their plans are," said Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

"And if he does want to put us in a forever war, which it seems like he does, he needs to come out and let us be able to have that discussion," she said.

"Do you think because he thinks he waves some magic wand that everything just stops? ... It's not going to stop just because he wishes it to be so," Rosen added.

Congress is now awaiting a potential supplemental funding request to keep financing the war effort, which has already consumed billions of dollars in U.S. munitions. Some Democrats made clear they are prepared to oppose more spending, while also faulting Trump for not seeking congressional authorization before launching the war.

"At this point, I am a hard no on a supplemental," said Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., the top Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee.

"No more money. The one thing Congress has the power to do is to stop actions like this through the power of the purse," she said.

"This is not a war supported by this country, and this is not a war that makes us safer," Warren said.

Republicans appeared more willing to back additional funding. Senate Republicans hold a 53-47 majority.

"Not in total dollar amounts that I've heard," said Sen. Jim Banks, R-Ind.

"Obviously, there's a cost to it, but the trade-off is exponentially more, and this has been a very effective operation so far," he said.

"We need to do whatever it takes to accomplish the mission and do it as fast as we can," Banks said.

According to a report provided to U.S. congressional committees, the military used $5.6 billion in munitions in the war's first two days after fighting began Feb. 28. The Center for Strategic and International Studies estimates the conflict is costing about $891 million per day.

Sen. Tim Sheehy, R-Mont., a former Navy SEAL, defended the expense.

"Iran's been at war with us for 47 years; we're trying to end this war," Sheehy said.

"We've had two presidential administrations give billions of dollars to Iran, that's what really cost [money]."

After the briefing, Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., said the Trump administration "clearly" does not have "a strategic goal."

"They didn't have a plan. They have no timeline," Kelly said. "Because of that, they have no exit strategy."