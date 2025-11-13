$200M Senate Bill Aims to Block Influx of Vapes Tied to CCP

The Senate deal to end the government shutdown includes $200 million in funding to disrupt the pipeline of illicit Chinese vapes.

According to Chad Wolf, former acting Homeland Security secretary and Protecting America Initiative senior adviser, that "sends a clear message to the CCP [Chinese Communist Party] that the U.S. is serious about protecting our borders and our kids."

"Illicit Chinese-made vapes are both a national security and public health concern," Wolf said in a statement in a press release announcing the Ensuring the Necessary Destruction (END) of Illicit Chinese Tobacco Act.

"Every illicit shipment we intercept keeps these dangerous CCP products out of American hands," he said.

He praised President Donald Trump and his Cabinet for the work they are "doing to keep Americans safe."

The bill was introduced by Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, with Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., as a cosponsor. Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, is leading companion legislation in the House.

It passed as part of the Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations bill for fiscal year 2026, which was included in the Senate's legislative package to fund and reopen the federal government.

In a post on X, Rep. Brad Knott, R-N.C., said, "One critically important part of the legislation that opened the government yesterday is boosting enforcement directives, and resources, aimed at harmful and illegal vaping products that flood the United States from other countries, primarily China.

"These illegal and counterfeit products disproportionately harm America's youth and undermine American business. They must be stopped."

The Chinese city of Shenzhen is the biggest source of vapes — both legal and illegal — coming into the United States.

In 2024, China exported more than $3.6 billion in vapes to the U.S., according to Chinese customs data. But U.S. customs figures show only $333 million in Chinese vapes were officially received in the U.S. that same year.

Unauthorized vapes often arrive in the U.S. disguised as other items like shoes and toys, according to the FDA, which leads efforts to control the vape market.

Trump administration officials have promised a crackdown; FDA Commissioner Marty Makary has said the agency will stop illegal imports and distribution.

"Our borders have been far too porous when it comes to challenges like illegal e-cigarette products coming from other countries," an FDA spokesperson said, adding that the agency plans to use artificial intelligence to "stem the flow of products that are appealing to our nation's children."

In May, the FDA and Customs and Border Protection announced a $34 million seizure of unauthorized vapes in Chicago. Officials found many of the shipments in the seizure, which took place in February, contained vague product descriptions and incorrect values.

"It's clear many of these products are being illegally brought into America," Attorney General Pam Bondi said at a press conference in Bensenville, Illinois, after federal agents seized more than 600,000 illicit products.

"They're targeting children, young adults, college students, and even members of our military.

"These illegal and unregulated products are not safe," Bondi added. "Chinese companies are making millions off these products."

Newsmax Wires contributed to this report.