WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: senate | biden | federal | judiciary | confirmations | judges

Senate Confirms Biden's 220th Federal Judiciary Nominee

By    |   Thursday, 21 November 2024 11:53 AM EST

The Democrat-led Senate confirmed outgoing President Joe Biden's 220th lifetime appointment to the federal judiciary Wednesday night with eyes toward reaching — or eclipsing — the 234 judges confirmed by President-elect Donald Trump during his first term.

Also, Senate Democrats voted into early Thursday morning to end debate on a handful of other nominees, teeing them up for a confirmation vote, Politico reported.

While Vice President-elect Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, was present and voted against the nominees, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, missed votes early Wednesday, and Indiana Gov.-elect and Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., missed the entire day, according to Politico.

That allowed Democrats to confirm Amir Ali, president and executive director of the civil rights organization the MacArthur Justice Center, to become a federal trial court judge in Washington, D.C., by a 50-49 vote.

The Senate also voted 50-48 on Wednesday to confirm Washington Court of Appeals Judge Rebecca Pennell as a trial court judge in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington.

Teed up for Thursday is Sharad Desai for a lifetime appointment to be district judge for the District of Arizona, according to the report.

Trump on Tuesday exhorted Senate Republicans to be present on Capitol Hill to block the nominations.

"The Democrats are trying to stack the Courts with Radical Left Judges on their way out the door. Republican Senators need to Show Up and Hold the Line — No more Judges confirmed before Inauguration Day!" Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

After Desai, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., will have another half-dozen nominees queued up for a vote after the Thanksgiving recess, according to the report.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The Democrat-led Senate confirmed outgoing President Joe Biden's 220th lifetime appointment to the federal judiciary Wednesday night with eyes toward reaching - or eclipsing - the 234 judges confirmed by President-elect Donald Trump during his first term.
senate, biden, federal, judiciary, confirmations, judges
280
2024-53-21
Thursday, 21 November 2024 11:53 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved