×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: sen. chuck schumer | israel | hamas | war | aid

Schumer Leading Group of Senators to Israel

Friday, 13 October 2023 10:34 AM EDT

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is headed to Israel this weekend to discuss what resources the United States can provide for its war against Hamas.

Schumer, D-N.Y., is leading a bipartisan group of senators to the country "to show the United States' unwavering support for Israel," his office said. Schumer is the first Jewish majority leader of the Senate and the highest-ranking Jewish elected official in the U.S.

The visit comes as Congress is considering how much money and equipment to send to Israel and as two other high-ranking officials, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretry Lloyd Austin, have visited in recent days.

Schumer's office said he will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog and senior opposition figure Benny Gantz, who is part of a newly formed wartime cabinet in Israel. His office has not released the names of the senators who will be traveling with him.

The majority leader just this week returned from a trip to China, where he pressured officials to condemn the brutal attack on Israel by Hamas.

The U.S. officials are talking to Israeli officials about what kind of aid is needed to defend against attacks from Hamas and is seeking to avoid an expanded Middle East conflict.

The Israeli military directed some 1 million civilians to evacuate northern Gaza "for their own safety and protection," ahead of a feared Israeli ground offensive. Gaza’s Hamas rulers responded by calling on Palestinians to "remain steadfast in your homes and to stand firm" against Israel.

Schumer's visit comes as the Senate is set to return to Washington on Tuesday and debate how much money and equipment to send to Israel and whether to tie an aid package with money for Ukraine in its war against Russia's invasion.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is headed to Israel this weekend to discuss what resources the United States can provide for its war against Hamas.
sen. chuck schumer, israel, hamas, war, aid
295
2023-34-13
Friday, 13 October 2023 10:34 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved