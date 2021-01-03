Sen. Cruz on 'Sedition' Hyperbole: 'Calm Down; Tone Down Rhetoric'

The Jan. 6 certification vote is between "two pretty lousy choices," accepting voter fraud or going to the unprecedented route of challenging an election in Congress, according to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

"I was looking for a third option, an option that was really moored in the law," Cruz told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" with Maria Bartiromo, saying "Congress throwing up" our hands is not an option.

"We ought to have a fair inquiry, a fair audit into these results, and we've got to resolve these claims, not just dismiss them out of hand."

Cruz rejected the angry Democrat "hyperbole" in "urging that I should be arrested and tried for sedition and treason" for merely serving a congressional duty.

"I think everyone needs to calm down," he told Bartiromo. "I think we need to tone down the rhetoric. This is already a volatile situation.

"It's like a tinder box and throwing lit matches into it."

Throwing up hands and looking the other way on voter and election fraud is how we got here, Cruz lamented, saying the courts and the mainstream media done just that, too.

"We have an obligation to protect the integrity of the democratic system," he told Bartiromo. "We have an obligation to the voters, but we have an obligation to the Constitution to ensure this election was lawful."

The criticism hurled at Cruz and his 11 Senate GOP colleague is "not helpful," Cruz said.

"At a time when we're pitted against each other, just relax and let's do our jobs," he concluded. "We have a responsibility to follow the law."