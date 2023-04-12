×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: security breach | joe biden | northern ireland | belfast | ireland | uk

Sensitive US Documents Found in Belfast Street

(Newsmax)

By    |   Wednesday, 12 April 2023 06:02 PM EDT

Northern Ireland police are investigating sensitive United States documents found in a Belfast street as part of a suspected security breach, the Belfast Telegraph reported.

The five-page document was uncovered by a local resident who called into "The Nolan Show" on BBC Radio. According to the caller, who went by "Bill," the file was discovered down the street from his house.

It reportedly detailed plans for President Joe Biden's visit to the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland this week, providing information on "roads being closed, who the commanders are, phone numbers."

The Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed to BBC that the department is aware of the breach, that an investigation is being conducted, and that the senior information risk officer has been notified.

"We take the safety of visiting dignitaries, members of the public, and our officers and staff extremely seriously and will put the appropriate actions in place," the statement read.

It comes just weeks after PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd touted that 2,920 officers would take part in an extensive operation ahead of Biden's visit, the largest since the G8 summit in 2013.

"Extensive planning and preparation has been implemented to ensure the safety and security of the U.S. President, his officials, and staff, as well as Prime Minster Sunak and other dignitaries," Todd stated.

"We have benefited over the last few days from 84 Mutual Aid officers who traveled to Belfast and surrounding areas and provided essential additional specialist capabilities and support," he added.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Northern Ireland police are investigating sensitive United States documents found in a Belfast street as part of a suspected security breach, the Belfast Telegraph reported.
security breach, joe biden, northern ireland, belfast, ireland, uk
250
2023-02-12
Wednesday, 12 April 2023 06:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved