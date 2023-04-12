Sensitive US Documents Found in Belfast Street

Northern Ireland police are investigating sensitive United States documents found in a Belfast street as part of a suspected security breach, the Belfast Telegraph reported.

The five-page document was uncovered by a local resident who called into "The Nolan Show" on BBC Radio. According to the caller, who went by "Bill," the file was discovered down the street from his house.

It reportedly detailed plans for President Joe Biden's visit to the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland this week, providing information on "roads being closed, who the commanders are, phone numbers."

The Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed to BBC that the department is aware of the breach, that an investigation is being conducted, and that the senior information risk officer has been notified.

"We take the safety of visiting dignitaries, members of the public, and our officers and staff extremely seriously and will put the appropriate actions in place," the statement read.

It comes just weeks after PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd touted that 2,920 officers would take part in an extensive operation ahead of Biden's visit, the largest since the G8 summit in 2013.

"Extensive planning and preparation has been implemented to ensure the safety and security of the U.S. President, his officials, and staff, as well as Prime Minster Sunak and other dignitaries," Todd stated.

"We have benefited over the last few days from 84 Mutual Aid officers who traveled to Belfast and surrounding areas and provided essential additional specialist capabilities and support," he added.