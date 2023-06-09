Secret Service Not Seeking Special Treatment for Trump's Miami Court Date

The Secret Service said Friday it will not need any special accommodations to secure former President Donald Trump's safety when he appears in court Tuesday in Miami to be arraigned on a 37-count federal indictment related to his handling of classified documents.

"While operational security precludes us from going into specifics, the Secret Service will not seek any special accommodations outside of what would be required to ensure the former president's continued safety," Anthony Guglielmi, the agency's chief of communications, said in a screenshot of a statement posted on his Twitter account.

When Trump pled not guilty to a 34-count indictment in a Manhattan court in April related to alleged hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, an advance team of Secret Service agents — mostly New York field office agents — conducted a site tour of the courthouse days before to map Trump's path in and out of the building, The Washington Post reported, citing a law enforcement official involved in the planning.

"As with any site visited by a protectee, the Secret Service is in constant coordination with the necessary entities to ensure protective requirements are met," Guglielmi said. "We have the utmost confidence in the professionalism and commitment to security shared by our law enforcement partners in Florida."

The Miami Herald reported Friday that many of the roads around the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse will be closed before Trump's arrival from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

"The Miami Police Department is ready to ensure the safety of the city," Miami Police Chief Manny Morales said, the Herald reported.

The U.S. Marshal Service, which provides courthouse security and will coordinate with local law enforcement, said, "The U.S. Marshals are responsible for the protection of the federal judicial process, and we take that responsibility very seriously. Ensuring that judges can rule independently and free from harm or intimidation is paramount to the rule of law, and a fundamental mission of the USMS."