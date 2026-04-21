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Tags: sean duffy | donald trump | future | spirit airlines | bankruptcy

Duffy to Consult Trump on Future of Spirit Airlines

Tuesday, 21 April 2026 12:17 PM EDT

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Tuesday that he will talk to President Donald Trump about ​the future of low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines, which is struggling ​to exit bankruptcy.

"The president ⁠says take a look. And he is ‌my boss. ​And so we ‌will take a ‌look," Duffy said at an event on ⁠air traffic control ‌reform.

⁠Trump told CNBC ⁠on ⁠Tuesday he would love someone ‌to buy Spirit.

"It's 14,000 jobs, and ‌maybe ​the federal ‌government should help that one out," he said.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Tuesday that he will talk to President Donald Trump about ​the future of low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines, which is struggling ​to exit bankruptcy.
sean duffy, donald trump, future, spirit airlines, bankruptcy
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2026-17-21
Tuesday, 21 April 2026 12:17 PM
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