Duffy to Consult Trump on Future of Spirit Airlines

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Tuesday that he will talk to President Donald Trump about the future of low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines, which is struggling to exit bankruptcy.
"The president says take a look. And he is my boss. And so we will take a look," Duffy said at an event on air traffic control reform.
Trump told CNBC on Tuesday he would love someone to buy Spirit.
"It's 14,000 jobs, and maybe the federal government should help that one out," he said.
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