Duffy to Consult Trump on Future of Spirit Airlines

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Tuesday that he will talk to President Donald Trump about ​the future of low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines, which is struggling ​to exit bankruptcy.

"The president ⁠says take a look. And he is ‌my boss. ​And so we ‌will take a ‌look," Duffy said at an event on ⁠air traffic control ‌reform.

⁠Trump told CNBC ⁠on ⁠Tuesday he would love someone ‌to buy Spirit.

"It's 14,000 jobs, and ‌maybe ​the federal ‌government should help that one out," he said.