Cook Report Moves Pennsylvania Rep. Perry's Race to 'Toss-Up'

Six-term Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., has found himself in the fight of his political life as the Cook Political Report declared his race a "toss-up" on Friday.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report had previously rated Perry's race against Democrat Janelle Stelson as "lean Republican." The newly minted Democrat and local television personality is a former Republican but changed her party affiliation following the U.S. Supreme Court decision of 2022 that overturned Roe v. Wade.

"While the political environment should still favor Perry, his unique vulnerabilities, coupled with Democrats' spending advantage, moves this race from Lean Republican to Toss Up," Cook's Erin Covey wrote.

Stelson has used her local name recognition and changing demographics in the district to put Perry on his heels, labeling him as one of the "primary fomenters" of the Jan 6. riots at the U.S. Capitol.

"He in no way, shape, or form represents Republicans anymore. He's so extreme," Stelson said to reporters this week.

"It's all part of the same partisan nonsense. Most people, they just want better lives for their families, their children. They want to be able to afford things. They want good-paying jobs. We need to be educated, we need to be safe, we need to be healthy — all these things that he has not been able to help accomplish because he's so extreme," she said.

Stelson has vastly outraised Perry in the Republican-leaning district, which encompasses York and the state's capital, Harrisburg. For the quarter that ended Sept. 30, Stelson pulled in $2.85 million compared to Perry's $853,000.