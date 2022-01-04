Joe Scarborough: Biden Must Do More to Stop Russia From Invading Ukraine

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough is calling for President Joe Biden to be more aggressive in heading off a possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

"We’re not hearing enough from this administration on what aggressive steps they are taking," he said Tuesday on "Morning Joe." "There is no reason to trust Vladimir Putin. He sees us as an enemy. We see him as a rival. We’ve learned over the past 20 years that there are no good intentions there."

Scarborough maintained the U.S. must stop acting surprised by Russia’s actions.

"It is time to stop being shocked, and it is time to move aggressively — not towards war —but toward defending our allies," he said.

"We’ve got to be aggressive in our defense of our allies. And Ukraine, despite what you hear from Putin propagandists across the world, and yes, even here in America. Despite what you hear, we have to defend our democratic allies. That’s in Poland, that’s in Ukraine, and that’s across Eastern Europe.

"The Soviet Union lost the Cold War. They can get over it, or they can pay even more consequences. It’s that simple; and it’s time for the Biden White House to start speaking more clearly and more aggressively and telling us how they’re going to stop this invasion from happening."

Biden said on Friday he told Putin in a call that a move on Ukraine will draw sanctions and an increased U.S. presence in Europe, Reuters reported.

"I made clear to President Putin that if he makes any more moves, if he goes into Ukraine, we will have severe sanctions," Biden said.

He added, "We will increase our presence in Europe, with our NATO allies, and there will be a heavy price to pay for it."