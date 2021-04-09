US May Send Warships to Russia Over 'Concern' of Presence in Ukraine

The United States will send warships to the Black Sea on Ukraine's East coast to counter the Russian military's increased presence in the next few weeks. White House press secretary Jen Psaki described the buildup in a press conference as "deeply concerning," according to AFP News.

"The United States is increasingly concerned by recently escalating Russian aggressions in eastern Ukraine, including Russia's movements on Ukraine's border"Psaki said, "Russia now has more troops on the border of Ukraine than any time since 2014. Five Ukrainian soldiers have been killed this week alone. These are all deeply concerning signs."

According to a military official, reported by CNN, the United States routinely operates in the Black Sea, but sending warships in would send a message to Moscow.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price expressed concern on the occupation of Russian troops on Ukraines borders.

"We are concerned by recent escalating Russian aggressions in eastern Ukraine, including the credible reports that have been emanating about Russian troop movements on Ukraine's borders and occupied Crimea."

According to a report in Reuters, the Russia Defence Ministry said the buildup of forces in Ukraine is all part of a military excercise.

“As part of the winter training check, more than 10 amphibious and artillery boats and vessels of the southern military district are conducting an inter-fleet move from the Caspian Sea to the Black Sea.”