Russia's Lavrov: Greenland Is Not a 'Natural Part' of Denmark

Tuesday, 20 January 2026 07:20 AM EST

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov ⁠said on Tuesday that Greenland was not "a natural part" of Denmark and that the problem of former colonial territories was becoming more acute.

President Donald Trump has said he ‍wants full U.S. control of Greenland, an ‍autonomous territory of Denmark, for national security reasons. On Saturday he announced tariffs on imports ⁠from European allies that oppose a potential U.S. takeover.

Russia has reacted to the growing U.S.-Europe divide over ​Greenland, but has bristled at Trump's suggestion that Moscow is also seeking control over the island.

Speaking at a news conference ‍in Moscow on Tuesday, Lavrov said Russia had no interest ⁠in interfering in Greenland's affairs and that Washington knew that Moscow itself had no plans to take control of the island.

"In principle, Greenland is not a natural part ⁠of Denmark, is it?" Lavrov ​said.

"It was neither ⁠a natural part of Norway nor a natural part of Denmark. It ‍is a colonial conquest. The fact that the inhabitants are now accustomed ‌to it and feel comfortable is another matter."

European countries have said Trump's tariffs announcement would violate a trade deal ⁠reached ​with his administration ‍last year. EU leaders are set to discuss possible retaliation at an emergency summit in Brussels ‍on Thursday.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


