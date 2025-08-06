Sanctions on Russia's Key Trade Allies Still Expected to Take Effect Friday

U.S. sanctions on Russia's key trading partners are still expected to go into effect on Friday, even as a Wednesday meeting between Steve Witkoff, an envoy for President Donald Trump, and Russian President Vladimir Putin was hailed by Trump as "highly productive."

"The meeting with Russia and Special Envoy Witkoff went well. The Russians are eager to continue engaging with the United States. The secondary sanctions are still expected to be implemented on Friday," a White House official said, according to CNN.

Trump on Wednesday imposed an additional 25% tariff on imports from India, citing New Delhi's continued imports of Russian oil. No similar order was signed for China, which also imports Russian oil.

The new measure raises tariffs on some Indian goods to as high as 50% — among the steepest faced by any U.S. trading partner.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who spoke to Trump following the Witkoff-Putin meeting, said, "It seems that Russia is now more inclined toward [a] ceasefire."

"The pressure on Russia is working. But the main thing is that they do not deceive us in the details. Neither us nor the United States," he said during his nightly video address to the nation.