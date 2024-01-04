Giuliani Urges Swift Hearing on Ga. Indictment Dismissal

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is pressing a Georgia state judge to expedite a hearing on a motion seeking the dismissal of his criminal indictment related to alleged election interference.

The request arises after the motion's original submission on Sept. 8, reported The Hill.

Giuliani, who entered a not-guilty plea to charges tied to the Georgia election interference case, is among 19 individuals facing accusations, including former President Trump. Prosecutors contend that Giuliani deliberately provided false information to influence Georgia electors to overturn the 2020 election results.

In a September filing, Giuliani's legal team asserted "deficiencies" in the original indictment. According to his attorneys, the indictment was flawed in form and substance, lacked sufficient notice regarding the charges for trial defense, and failed to shield Giuliani from potential double jeopardy in a separate prosecution.

The motion characterizes the 98-page indictment as a "conspiratorial bouillabaisse consisting of purported criminal acts, daily activities, and constitutionally protected speech."

Four of the 19 defendants, including three of Trump's attorneys, have opted to plead guilty to charges to avoid a trial. Nevertheless, a trial date for the case is yet to be determined. Prosecutors, however, have proposed a starting date in August.