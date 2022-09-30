Florida Sens. Rubio, Scott Ask for Supplemental Funding to Help Recovery

Florida's two Republican senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott are asking the Senate Appropriations Committee to support a disaster supplemental aimed at providing further assistance to Floridians attempting to recover from Hurricane Ian.

They made their request Friday in a letter to the panel's chairman Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., and Vice Chairman Richard Shelby, R-Ala.

"Hurricane Ian will be remembered and studied as one of the most devastating hurricanes to hit the United States," they wrote. Communities across Florida have been completely destroyed, and lives have been forever changed.

"A robust and timely federal response, including through supplemental programs and funding, will be required to ensure that sufficient resources are provided to rebuild critical infrastructure and public services capacity, and to assist our fellow Floridians in rebuilding their lives. These provisions must be made a priority and considered at the earliest opportunity."

The letter came after President Joe Biden on Thursday declared a major disaster in Florida and approved federal disaster assistance for the state following widespread devastation caused by Hurricane Ian.

The disaster declaration will allow the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, to provide assistance and supplies to survivors, as well as funding for debris removal and emergency measures for the next 30 days.