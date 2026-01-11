Rubio, Mexico Foreign Minister Speak After Trump Threats

Secretary of ⁠State Marco Rubio spoke with Mexican Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente on Sunday, days after ‍President Donald Trump ‍threatened land strikes on drug cartels that he ⁠said were running Mexico.

"Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today ​with Mexican Foreign Secretary Juan Ramón de la Fuente to discuss ‍the need for stronger cooperation to dismantle ⁠Mexico’s violent narcoterrorists networks and stop the trafficking of fentanyl and weapons," State Department spokesperson Tommy ⁠Pigott said ​in a statement.

Mexico's ⁠President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Friday ‍she had tasked Fuente with strengthening coordination ‌with the United States, following Trump's threat, which became more ⁠worrying after ​U.S. forces ‍attacked Venezuela last weekend and captured its president, Nicolas ‍Maduro.