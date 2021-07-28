Sen. Rubio: Biden White House Doesn't Want to Deal With Cuba

The situation in Cuba is not a priority for the Biden White House because it doesn't want "another crisis to deal with" and because there are members of Congress who are "flat-out sympathizers" of the Cuban regime, Sen. Marco Rubio said Wednesday.

"There are people in the State Department and others who are arguing, look, let's not have any instability in Cuba right now," the Florida Republican said on Fox News' "Fox and Friends." "That's the best case."

At worst, there are people who are members of Congress who for years have met with Cuban officials in Havana, and people in the White House, "at the National Security Council and State Department who are some of the biggest proponents of engagement with the regime and the biggest supporters," said Rubio.

Some of them helped craft former President Barack Obama's deal with the Cuban regime, he added, and "people in the Democratic Party, there are Marxists in terms of people that knock on doors, the people that raise all the small-dollar donors and so forth, so that creates a huge division internally, Rubio added.

Rubio has called for a meeting with Biden, because taking on a "Marxism, socialism, and anti-American dictatorship 90 miles from our shores, that should be bipartisan."

"Right now it's not," he said. "I hope that can change."

Meanwhile, Rubio has written an opinion piece for Fox News calling for action in stopping "collusion" between Democrats and Silicon Valley before conservatives are silenced.

"Big tech will not silence certain voices and certain opinions," said Rubio. "These are private businesses but never in the history of our country have we had a small number of individuals and no due process making decisions on who has access to the public square."

He said he's also filing a bill that, if passed, will require big-tech companies to disclose any time a government anywhere, including the United States, pressures them to remove content.

"We should take antitrust investigations very seriously," said Rubio. "It comes down to five or six companies, Google, Apple and Facebook, and Twitter, who all get together and decide we will shut somebody down, they can wipe you out ... they are monopolies, not just an economic monopoly. It's a cultural, socio-political monopoly."