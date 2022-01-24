RNC's McDaniel to Newsmax: GOP Shouldn't Take 2022 Wins for Granted

Republicans are enthusiastic about the upcoming 2022 midterms, but nothing should be taken for granted, even with President Joe Biden's dwindling ratings among the American public, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said on Newsmax Monday.

"Democrats will do anything to maintain power, so Republicans have to get out and vote," said McDaniel. "We have to be engaged, and we have to work to make sure we take back the Senate and the House so we can stop this downward spiral of our country."

Republicans do wish America was in a better position, but Biden's first year has been a disaster, she said, and it's "sad" to watch people suffering from supply chain issues and more that have happened since he was sworn in a year ago, she added.

Biden has "doubled down" on the far-left, "Sen. Bernie Sanders' wing" of the Democratic Party, said McDaniel.

"[He] just went and asked for the Senate to get rid of the filibuster, something that every single Democrat was defending a year ago," said McDaniel. "They are all in for stacking the Supreme Court. They're approving states allowing non-citizens to vote, which by the way is disapproved by 70% of Americans…the American people thought he was going to be a middleman, a moderate, but he's been a Bernie Sanders, president."

And the results are sad, she added.

"I see it all across my state of Michigan," she said. "Our grocery stores are empty. We still have kids out of school in the Detroit public school system…I say, go be an election worker. Go be a poll watcher. Talk to your neighbors. There's nothing about this election that should let us feel complacent and we are on the frontlines of determining the future for our children. There is no more important election than the one upcoming in 2022."

Democrats were also trying to strip away "every single safeguard to our elections" with their voting legislation, said McDaniel.

"That bill would have stripped voter ID in 36 states," she said. "All they're trying to do is undermine. The security of our elections."

McDaniel also commented on the growing tensions concerning Russia and Ukraine, calling the situation "frightening."

"The last time Russia did this, Joe Biden was in the White House and now we're seeing it again," she said. "Vladimir Putin knows that Biden is a weak leader, and he's taking advantage and we are seeing our country erode our national security under Biden, not just with Russia but with China, and I think a lot of people will wish they had the heavy, strong hand of Donald Trump at the helm of our country right now."

