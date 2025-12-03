Sen. Johnson Wants Answers on Would-Be Trump Assassin

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., raised concerns about the lack of information about Thomas Matthew Crooks and defended his subpoena of the FBI for records on the would-be presidential assassin.

Johnson, speaking on Wednesday's edition of "Pod Force One," lamented that "all of a sudden I realize, here we are a year later, I haven't heard a peep out of this."

"We still don't know about what did his social media accounts say? Why haven't we unlocked this information?" he asked.

"Why doesn't America know more about it?"

Johnson, who is chair of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, added, "There's some odd things about it, him appearing in commercials for, was it BlackRock, just like the other potential assassin down in Palm Beach. I mean, it's just bizarre stuff."

"I mean, explain this to us."

Johnson subpoenaed the FBI in July for records on Crooks amid those concerns, the New York Post reported.

Crooks was ultimately killed by counter snipers after getting off a shot that grazed the top of President Donald Trump's right ear during a July 13, 2024, rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The 20-year-old killed firefighter Corey Comperatore and injured two others.

"My subpoenas to this administration are friendly subpoenas, just kind of to prompt action," he explained, emphasizing that he understands that "there's so many enormous messes that Trump and his department heads are trying to clean up. Some of these [questions about Crooks] are maybe a high priority to me or you, but they've got kind of bigger fish to fry."

Johnson said he is hoping that the telecommunications companies will help with his probe into some of the mysteries around Crooks.

"I think this was a news outlet, it might have been New York Post [that] did a geo-positioning search on Crooks' phone. It's those kind of questions that go unanswered that just feed into conspiracy theories."

The New York Post reported in February that a private investigator concluded that one of the electronic devices geolocated with Crooks at several different places at the time of the shooting was still pinging in Bethel Park High School, making the investigator suspicious that Crooks didn't act alone.