DeSantis Defies Trump Order on State AI Regs

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, said Monday that President Donald Trump's recent executive order aimed at limiting state-level artificial intelligence laws will not deter Florida from advancing its own AI safeguards.

Speaking at an AI event at Florida Atlantic University, DeSantis said Florida would continue pursuing proposals focused on consumer and child protections, even as the Trump administration signals it may challenge or restrict state actions that conflict with federal policy.

"Even reading it very broadly, I think the stuff we're doing is going to be very consistent," DeSantis said. "But irrespective, clearly, we have a right to do this."

Florida lawmakers, like those in many states, have been weighing how to regulate the fast-growing AI sector. Last week, the Florida House advanced legislation requiring insurance claim denials generated with AI to be reviewed by a qualified human.

DeSantis has emerged as a vocal advocate for state involvement in AI oversight, while sharply criticizing proposals in Congress that would impose a 10-year moratorium on state AI regulation.

Trump's executive order, signed last week, said state-driven AI laws threaten innovation and economic growth by creating conflicting regulatory standards.

"To win, United States AI companies must be free to innovate without cumbersome regulation," the order stated. "But excessive State regulation thwarts this imperative."

The order warned that state-by-state regulation creates "a patchwork of 50 different regulatory regimes" and contended that some laws force AI systems to embed ideological bias or regulate beyond state borders in ways that interfere with interstate commerce.

"My Administration must act with the Congress to ensure that there is a minimally burdensome national standard, not 50 discordant State ones," the order stated.

DeSantis said Florida's approach would withstand scrutiny, even if the Justice Department intervenes.

He acknowledged the possibility that Attorney General Pam Bondi could challenge state laws.

"I don't know how successful that would be," DeSantis said.

"But the reality is I don't anticipate that even happening against any of the stuff we're doing in Florida. But if it does, I think we would be well positioned to be able to prevail on that."

Last week, DeSantis outlined recommendations for Florida lawmakers that would require companies to disclose when consumers are interacting with AI, ban the use of AI for therapy or mental health counseling, and expand parental controls over children's AI use.

He also proposed restricting subsidies for data centers and limiting their access to local water resources.

Those proposals are expected to be taken up during Florida's legislative session, which begins on Jan. 13, 2026.