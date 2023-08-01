×
DeSantis Decries Weaponized Government But Doesn't Mention Trump

By    |   Tuesday, 01 August 2023 08:17 PM EDT

Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis didn't immediately rush to the defense Donald Trump on Tuesday following news the former president was indicted regarding his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

But DeSantis, who is trailing Trump by a large margin in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said if elected president, he would end the weaponization of the federal government and seek reforms where defendants who face federal charges in the "swamp" of Washington, D.C., can have a change of venue to more favorable courts.

"As President, I will end the weaponization of government, replace the FBI Director, and ensure a single standard of justice for all Americans," DeSantis tweeted. "While I've seen reports, I have not read the indictment," DeSantis continued. "I do, though, believe we need to enact reforms so that Americans have the right to remove cases from Washington, D.C., to their home districts. Washington, D.C., is a 'swamp' and it is unfair to have to stand trial before a jury that is reflective of the swamp mentality.

"One of the reasons our country is in decline is the politicization of the rule of law. No more excuses — I will end the weaponization of the federal government."

Trump was indicted for the third time this year, and second time by Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith. The four-count indictment was delivered Tuesday by a grand jury in federal court in Washington. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and claims the latest indictment is part of a campaign to keep him from regaining the presidency.

