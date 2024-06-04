WATCH TV LIVE

Son of Embattled Sen. Menendez Wins N.J. Dem House Primary

Rep. Rob Menendez, D-N.J. (Seth Wenig / AP)

Tuesday, 04 June 2024 10:56 PM EDT

Rep. Rob Menendez, D-N.J., overcame the obstacle of the criminal charges involving his father, Sen. Robert Menendez, defeated Hoboken, New Jersey, Mayor Ravi Bhalla to win his Democrat primary Tuesday night.

DecisionDesk HQ declared the younger Menendez the winner. With 83% of the precincts reporting, Menendez had 53.8% of the vote to 35.6% to Bhalla and 10.6% to Kyle Jasey. Menendez will move on to face Republican Anthony Valdes, who ran unopposed, in November's election.

The race served as the first test of the Menendez family's political future in the state following the senator's indictment and subsequent trial on federal corruption charges.

The younger Menendez is running for a second term in Congress against the backdrop of his father's indictment and ongoing federal trial. Bhalla mounted a strong challenge by trying to tie Menendez to his father's ongoing scandal, as well as outraising and outspending the incumbent as of mid-May.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


