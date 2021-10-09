Nebraska Gov. Ricketts to Newsmax: Administration's Inaction Driving Border Crisis

The Biden administration's inaction on the U.S.-Mexico border has led to hundreds of thousands of people being released into the United States, but there are ways to stem the flow again, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said on Newsmax Saturday.

"Customs and Border Patrol has had over 1.3 million contacts through the end of August," Ricketts, who was at the border this past week along with 10 other GOP state leaders to view and discuss the situation, said on Newsmax's "America Right Now."

That means hundreds of thousands are being released into the United States and told to return at some point in the future for a court date that may or may not happen.

"That's why one of the things we said is the president has to really take steps," said Ricketts. "We laid out a 10-point plan to be able to address this crisis right now."

The biggest key is to end the catch and release process, which is "incentivizing people to come here," and makes it difficult to enforce border laws, said Ricketts.

The process also means there is a good chance immigrants will "just disappear" if they're released and told to come back for court, said the governor.

Other items on the 10-point plan include reinstating the remain in Mexico policy, continuing to build the border wall, and for the administration to send a stronger message to stress that people should not come to the border and try to ender the United States illegally.

There is further enforcement needed at the border, including the use of more Border Patrol officials and more judicial resources, said Ricketts.

The governor also noted that the resettlement of migrants around the country is causing serious issues, but the federal government is not working with states to know what's going on or even who's coming in.

"It's very difficult to even stop this type of activity because we just don't have any information," said Ricketts. "It is really challenging for states to be able to stop some of this activity."

The immigration crisis is also resulting in record amounts of dangerous drugs like fentanyl coming into the country, said Ricketts.

"We are hearing that the amount of fentanyl and illegal drugs that are coming across the border is enough literally to kill everybody in the states of Texas, California, and New York," he said.

The governor also discussed the growing inflation being experienced nationwide and said the proposed $5 trillion in additional spending will make prices continue to climb.

"This is is not rocket science," he said. "When you print much more money, which is what we have been doing, and now you're going to threaten to print a bunch more money, you're just going to drive more inflation, and that's going to hurt your average American household. And people are feeling it."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here