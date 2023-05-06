RFK Jr. to Debut Campaign at Crypto Conference

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will make his debut appearance as a presidential candidate at a cryptocurrency conference in Miami later this month.

Kicking off the keynote address for the 2023 Bitcoin conference, Kennedy will speak on May 19th.

"We asked him to speak," the conference's chief of staff Brandon Green says, "after hearing his positive comments toward the bitcoin industry."

Kennedy's spokeswoman Stefanie Spear said the Democrat challenger would not accept any speaking fees during his 2024 campaign run," according to NBC News.

Former President Donald Trump's communications director Anthony Scaramucci said Kennedy's crypto-friendly position would endear him to its millions of users.

"In my mind," Scaramucci says, "there's this shadow fandom or currently invisible lobbying group — and it's probably currently about 77 million people — of bitcoin or other cryptocurrency holders in the United States."

"I think it's going to be a topical issue in 2024, and I would imagine that one of these presidential nominees will embrace bitcoin. And if they do, that'll give them an edge."