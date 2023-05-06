×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rfk | crypto | 2024

RFK Jr. to Debut Campaign at Crypto Conference

By    |   Saturday, 06 May 2023 07:07 PM EDT

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will make his debut appearance as a presidential candidate at a cryptocurrency conference in Miami later this month.

Kicking off the keynote address for the 2023 Bitcoin conference, Kennedy will speak on May 19th.

"We asked him to speak," the conference's chief of staff Brandon Green says, "after hearing his positive comments toward the bitcoin industry."

Kennedy's spokeswoman Stefanie Spear said the Democrat challenger would not accept any speaking fees during his 2024 campaign run," according to NBC News.

Former President Donald Trump's communications director Anthony Scaramucci said Kennedy's crypto-friendly position would endear him to its millions of users.

"In my mind," Scaramucci says, "there's this shadow fandom or currently invisible lobbying group — and it's probably currently about 77 million people — of bitcoin or other cryptocurrency holders in the United States."

"I think it's going to be a topical issue in 2024, and I would imagine that one of these presidential nominees will embrace bitcoin. And if they do, that'll give them an edge."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will make his debut appearance as a presidential candidate at a cryptocurrency conference in Miami later this month.
rfk, crypto, 2024
169
2023-07-06
Saturday, 06 May 2023 07:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved