WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: retaliatory | violence | rally | donald trump | shooting | dhs | fbi

DHS, FBI Fear 'Retaliatory Acts of Violence'

Monday, 15 July 2024 09:23 PM EDT

The Department of Homeland Security and Federal Bureau of Investigation remain "concerned about the potential for follow-on or retaliatory acts of violence" following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, CBS News reported on Monday, citing a bulletin seen by the network.

The report added that "some online communities have threatened, encouraged, or referenced acts of violence in response" to the Saturday shooting at Trump's rally.

Officials continue to puzzle over the motive for the attack.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The Department of Homeland Security and Federal Bureau of Investigation remain "concerned about the potential for follow-on or retaliatory acts of violence" following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, CBS News reported on Monday.
retaliatory, violence, rally, donald trump, shooting, dhs, fbi
77
2024-23-15
Monday, 15 July 2024 09:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved