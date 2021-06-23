GOP Senators Doubt Biden's Interest in Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

Attempts to reach a bipartisan deal on infrastructure appeared to have hit a roadblock again, as Senate Republicans are questioning President Joe Biden’s willingness to reach an agreement, Politico reported Wednesday.

The GOP senators say the Biden administration is not demonstrating enough flexibility about how to pay for the $1 trillion package, expressing frustration that their proposals to increase user fees on drivers and use coronavirus relief accounts for infrastructure have been rejected.

Paying for the bill is the major point of contention between the parties after members of the 21-senator bipartisan group, which met again with White House officials on Wednesday, largely agreed on spending numbers for the infrastructure package.

The Senate is set to leave Washington on Thursday for two weeks, which could further delay any potential progress toward an agreement.

“It makes me wonder how badly the White House even wants a bipartisan deal at all,” said North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer. “I’m a little frustrated by how intransigent they’ve been.”