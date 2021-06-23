×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: Infrastructure | republicansenators | biden | infrastructuredeal

GOP Senators Doubt Biden's Interest in Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

GOP Senators Doubt Biden's Interest in Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal
(Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 23 June 2021 04:22 PM

Attempts to reach a bipartisan deal on infrastructure appeared to have hit a roadblock again, as Senate Republicans are questioning President Joe Biden’s willingness to reach an agreement, Politico reported Wednesday.

The GOP senators say the Biden administration is not demonstrating enough flexibility about how to pay for the $1 trillion package, expressing frustration that their proposals to increase user fees on drivers and use coronavirus relief accounts for infrastructure have been rejected.

Paying for the bill is the major point of contention between the parties after members of the 21-senator bipartisan group, which met again with White House officials on Wednesday, largely agreed on spending numbers for the infrastructure package.

The Senate is set to leave Washington on Thursday for two weeks, which could further delay any potential progress toward an agreement.

“It makes me wonder how badly the White House even wants a bipartisan deal at all,” said North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer. “I’m a little frustrated by how intransigent they’ve been.”

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Attempts to reach a bipartisan deal on infrastructure appeared to have hit a roadblock again as Senate Republicans are questioning President Joe Biden's willingness to reach an agreement. ..
republicansenators, biden, infrastructuredeal
451
2021-22-23
Wednesday, 23 June 2021 04:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved