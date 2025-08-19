GOP Lawmakers Eye Tougher Approach to Putin

Some congressional Republicans have signaled the U.S. should be taking a tougher approach to Russian President Vladimir Putin in peace talks to end the war in Ukraine and are eager to slap sanctions on him, in a break from President Donald Trump, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

One Republican congressman decried the "velvet glove treatment" that Trump extended to Putin last week in Alaska.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said Monday the upper chamber "stands ready" to impose "economic leverage" to keep Russia at the negotiating table.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Sunday the U.S. is prepared to "destroy the Russian economy" if Putin doesn't end the war, and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said he has encouraged Trump to weaken Russia in any peace deal.

"What I've urged the president is, number one, end the war. But, number two, end it in a way that is a clear and discernible loss for Putin," Cruz said Monday on his podcast. "Putin is not our friend. Putin is our enemy. And we do not want our enemy getting stronger, we want our enemies getting weaker."

But Trump on Friday, in the hours after the conclusion of his talks with Putin, backed away from sanctions, saying, "Because of what happened today, I don't have to think about that now."

Outgoing Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., criticized Trump for the "red-carpet treatment" he gave Putin on Friday in Anchorage, Alaska, the site of the summit between the leaders that ended without a deal.

"The velvet glove treatment that the president gives Putin — the red-carpet treatment like he got in Alaska versus how President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy is treated — is really bothersome," Bacon told reporters Monday, according to the Post.

But Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., said he thinks "there's a lot behind the scenes going on" because Putin knows the U.S. "could shut him down with our energy capabilities."

"Under this new EPA we've got … I think you're going to see more … production and that we can fluctuate those markets," Burchett told NewsNation. "And I think Putin completely realizes that he cannot do without oil. And so, I think there's a lot behind the scenes going on."

Bacon, however, said he wants a harder line on both Putin and the White House.

"Basically, I feel like it's time to play more hardball with the White House on this because they're so inconsistent," Bacon said, according to the report. "Congress has to pressure here to get this right."