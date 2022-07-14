Rep. Boebert Seeks to Repeal Cornyn-Murphy Gun Control Law

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., has introduced a bill to repeal the recent bipartisan gun control law supported by Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

Breitbart first reported Thursday that Boebert's proposed "Shall Not Be Infringed Act" would eliminate the red flag laws and new measures outlined in the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act that President Joe Biden signed on June 25.

The safer communities bill was created in response to a series of mass shootings across the United States in summer 2022, including one in a Buffalo, New York, supermarket and another at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

However, Boebert told the outlet that the new law infringes on the "constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens" and would not help prevent the mass shootings it intends to address.

"This poorly written law was negotiated behind closed doors by a small group of Senate RINOs [Republicans in name only] that do not reflect the interests and values of the American people," the Colorado Republican said.

"Rather than hardening building security and allowing resources to be spent on training and staffing schools with more armed personnel, this bill seeks to bribe states with promises of Washington money for adopting red-flag gun seizure laws," she added.

Boebert's bill is unlikely to be considered in the current Democrat-controlled Congress, Breitbart said. A slate of notable Republicans are supporting the bill — which will likely be considered if Republicans take the House in November.

Among House Republican co-sponsors listed: Chair Elise Stefanik of New York, Chip Roy of Texas, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, and Paul Gosar of Arizona.