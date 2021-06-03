×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: rasmussen | republicans | conservatives | gop

Poll: Half of GOP Voters Think Party Leaders Aren't Conservative Enough

Poll: Half of GOP Voters Think Party Leaders Aren't Conservative Enough
(Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 03 June 2021 02:13 PM

Half of Republican voters think GOP leaders aren’t conservative enough, a new poll released Thursday shows.

In a Rasmussen Reports telephone and online survey, 28% of likely GOP voters think Republican voters’ attitudes remain about the same as those of party leaders, while 50% believe GOP voters are getting more conservative than their leadership.

In contrast, 35% of likely Democrat voters continue to share attitudes that are about the same as the party’s leadership, 43% say Democrat voters are becoming more liberal than their leaders and 17% believe these voters are getting more conservative.

According to the pollster, the views of  Democrat voters about their party leadership haven’t changed much from June 2020 — but the percentage of GOP voters who say they’re more conservative than party leaders has jumped 14 points in a year.

In other findings, the poll found that among all likely voters:

  • 43% think Republican voters are becoming more conservative than their party’s leadership, 18% say they are becoming more liberal and 27% feel their attitudes are about the same.
  • 47% of all voters believe Democrat voters are turning more liberal than their leaders, 15% think they are becoming more conservative, while 31% see their views staying about the same.
  • 45% of self-designated liberal voters believe the attitudes of Democrat voters remain about the same as the leadership’s, 43% say Democrat voters are becoming more liberal, 6% see them becoming more conservative.
  • 27% of conservatives think most GOP voters share the same views as the party’s leadership, 50% say those voters are becoming more conservative, and 18% of conservatives feel Republican voters are turning more liberal than their leaders.

The survey of 1,000 likely voters has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Half of Republican voters think GOP leaders aren't conservative enough, a new poll released Thursday shows.
rasmussen, republicans, conservatives, gop
291
2021-13-03
Thursday, 03 June 2021 02:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved