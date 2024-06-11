WATCH TV LIVE

Rasmussen Poll: Most Voters See Biden as 'Less Mentally Sharp'

By    |   Tuesday, 11 June 2024 12:45 PM EDT

Most voters say President Joe Biden is losing his mental acuity and almost half say news media outlets are helping to smooth over evidence of a decline, according to a new poll from Rasmussen Reports.

The end of May pol comes just a few weeks after the release of special counsel Robert Hur's report that described Biden as having "significant" problems with his memory.

When asked, "Do you feel like, over time, President Joe Biden is getting less and less mentally sharp?"

  • 57% agree with that statement
  • 34% disagree with that statement
  • 10% are not sure

About one-third of Democrats agreed with more than 80% of Republicans that Biden is "getting less and less mentally sharp," while only 15% of Republicans sided with the 52% of Democrats who disagreed with that statement.

  • 33% of Democrats agree
  • 52% of Democrats disagree
  • 15% of Democrats aren't sure
  • 82% of Republicans agree
  • 15% of Republicans disagree
  • 3% of Republicans aren't sure
  • 57% of independents agree
  • 33% of independents disagree
  • 10% of independents aren't sure

The survey also asked voters how likely it is that media outlets are helping to "cover up evidence of President Biden's declining mental sharpness?"

  • 46% said very likely
  • 14% said somewhat likely
  • 16% said not very likely
  • 19% said not at all likely
  • 5% are not sure

Rasmussen polled 1,080 likely voters across the country from May 28-30 with a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

