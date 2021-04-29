Rasmussen Poll: Only 36 Percent of Voters Rate Biden's First 100 Days a Success

Most voters don’t give President Joe Biden high marks as his milestone 100th day approaches, a new survey shows.

In its national telephone and online survey, Rasmussen Reports said 36% of likely voters say Biden’s first 100 days fin office have been a success, 44% say it’s been a failure and 18% say it’s been somewhere in between.

As for expectations, 26% of voters say Biden has proven to be a better president than they expected, 39% say he’s proven worse than expected and 33% say his performance has been about what they thought it would be.

Voter assessment of Biden’s first 100 days in the White House is more favorable than that of former President Donald Trump four years ago, Rasmussen noted. In April 2017, only 29% of voters rated Trump’s first 100 days a success; 45% said they were a failure.

In a breakdown, the new survey showed that:

—67% of Democrats say Biden’s first 100 days have been successful; 12% of Republicans and 26% of independents say the same. Also, 74% of Republicans rate Biden’s first 100 days a failure, as do 16% of Democrats and 44% of independent voters.

— 47% of Democrats say Biden has proven to be a better president than they expected, 10% of Republicans and 19% of independents say the same. Also, 60% of GOP voters say Biden has proven to be a worse president than they expected, as do 17% of Democrats and 42% of independents.

—52% of black voters say Biden’s first 100 days have been successful, 35% of whites agree and 32% of other minority voters feel the same.

Breaking down the electorate by income brackets, Biden’s first 100 days are rated highest among voters earning between $100,000 and $200,000 a year. Voters with graduate degrees and those who work government jobs are more likely to rate Biden’s first 100 days a success.

Among voters who rated Biden’s first 100 days a failure, 76% don’t believe Biden won the election fairly. Conversely, among voters who do believe Biden won the election fairly, 70% rate his first 100 days as a success.