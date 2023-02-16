Quinnipiac Poll: 6-Point Edge to Trump Over DeSantis for '24

Former President Trump leads by 6 points over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to a recent Quinnipiac University poll.

Among Republican and right-leaning voters, 42% said they would support Trump, while 36% said DeSantis. DeSantis has not officially announced whether he will run in 2024, but he appears to be a contender.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley only garnered 5%. She is the second Republican, behind Trump, to announce a White House bid.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former Vice President Mike Pence each received 4% of the vote, while former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie received less than 2% of the vote. The five are still mulling over whether to run and have not formally announced.

When the poll is narrowed down to just Trump, DeSantis, Haley, and Pence, the vote is split between the two front-runners, 43% to 41%, respectively. Haley received 6% of the vote, and Pence received 4%.

When stacked up against President Biden, Trump falls 2 percentage points short at 48% to 46%, respectively. When DeSantis is pitted against Biden, he edges out a narrow victory of 48% to 47%.

The poll was conducted between Feb. 9-14 among 1,429 voters and a margin of error of plus or minus 2.6 percentage points.