Kremlin Slams Biden for Calling Putin 'Murderous Madman'

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday slammed President Joe Biden's comments about counterpart Vladimir Putin, calling his remarks "completely unacceptable."

"We continue to consider it absolutely unacceptable and impermissible behavior for a head of state to make such disrespectful remarks about other heads of state," Peskov said, according to Reuters. "I am referring to his remarks about President Putin.

"This is unacceptable to us, and we don't think it in any way makes an American head of state look good. This is something that we pay direct attention to and something that is absolutely unacceptable to us."

Biden during a press conference at the NATO summit referred to Putin as a "murderous madman."

Peskov also said the world "paid attention to" Biden accidentally referring to Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy as "President Putin."

"We noticed that the whole world paid attention to what happened, and there can be no comment here [from us], but it is clear that these were slips of the tongue," he said.

"It is understandable that they probably received such a wide resonance given the context of the internal political discussions that we are now witnessing in the U.S., but it's not our topic, it's an internal U.S. topic," he added.