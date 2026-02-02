Princeton Braces for Investment-Driven Budget Changes

Princeton University President Christopher Eisgruber told the campus community that the university is preparing for budget and operational changes that will begin soon and extend for years as leaders respond to weaker and more volatile investment performance in the school's endowment.

"We expect that budgetary and operational changes will begin in the coming months and occur over a multiyear period," Eisgruber wrote in a message.

"Princeton will continue to evolve, but in the future, it will more often have to do so through efficiency and substitution rather than addition."

Eisgruber linked that outlook to recent endowment results, saying it has become harder to sustain growth through new spending.

"This decline has been hard to see because returns have been volatile," he said. "In other words, returns have not been a steady 8% or 10%; instead, they have been all over the map."

Princeton's investment gains have lagged those of peers in the Ivy League over recent years.

Data compiled by Bloomberg shows Princeton posted the lowest three-year annualized return among Ivy League schools at 4.3%.

Bloomberg's data also showed that, on a one-year basis, Princeton's endowment fund ranked near the bottom of the Ivy League last year with an 11% return, while its 20-year annualized return was tied for second with Brown University, reflecting stronger long-term performance despite weaker recent results.

Princeton's endowment recorded an 11% investment gain for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2025, with the endowment valued at $36.4 billion at year's end, according to university statements reported by the Princeton Alumni Weekly.

The Daily Princetonian campus newspaper reported the same 11% gain and described it as one of the lower returns among Ivy League schools that have disclosed results for the year.

The financial outlook has also been complicated by federal scrutiny of elite universities during President Donald Trump's second administration.

In April 2025, Princeton disclosed that the federal government had suspended several dozen research grants from agencies including the Department of Energy, NASA, and the Department of Defense (now Department of War) amid an investigation tied to allegations of antisemitism on campus.

Eisgruber said at the time that the university would cooperate with federal inquiries while emphasizing Princeton's commitment to combating discrimination and protecting academic freedom.

Eisgruber did not provide specific details of operational changes, but his comments suggest campus units may face pressure to reduce costs, consolidate functions, or reallocate resources rather than expand staffing or launch initiatives.

His emphasis on "substitution" points to shifting resources toward higher-priority needs rather than adding new commitments.

The president's message sets expectations for a gradual transition, with changes beginning in the coming months but unfolding over a multiyear period.

While Princeton remains one of the nation's wealthiest universities, Eisgruber's remarks indicate that endowment performance — and the uncertainty that comes with it — is likely to play a larger role in shaping planning and spending decisions across the institution.