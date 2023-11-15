Yahoo Poll: Trump Leads Biden for First Time in Months

For the first time in months, former President Donald Trump has taken the lead over President Joe Biden in a head-to-head matchup, according to a Yahoo/YouGov poll released on Wednesday.

The survey reveals that Trump leads 44% to 42%, and also contains more worrying data for Biden, in that a clear majority of the public now shares concerns about his age and competence.

According to the poll, 54% of Americans say that Biden no longer has "the competence to carry out the job of president," an increase from 41% in June 2020 and 49% earlier this year in February.

Only 31% think Biden is still competent, while in August two years ago 46% thought so and earlier this year in February 35% said he was still competent.

Other results from the survey include:

— While 38% say that Trump is "fit to be president," 24% say the same about Biden.

— Asked whether the two leaders have been "mostly in charge" or "mostly passive" as president, 58% say Trump was mostly in charge, with 19% saying he was mostly passive.

— For Biden, those numbers are nearly reversed, with 28% saying he's been mostly in charge and 54% saying he's been mostly passive.

— Among independents, 22% think Biden is competent; 69% are concerned about his health and mental acuity; and 62% think he's been mostly passive.

— Another problem for Biden is that while, for example, 23% of Americans "heard a lot" about his signature legislative achievements such as "Congress passing a law that will enable Medicare to negotiate lower prescription drug prices," about double the percentage have heard a lot about Biden "physically stumbling at public events" (47%) and making "verbal gaffes" (41%).

The Yahoo survey was carried out by YouGov using a nationally representative sample of 1,584 U.S. adults interviewed online from Nov. 9-13. The margin of error is approximately 2.8%.