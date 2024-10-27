CBS Poll: Surging Trump Tied, Dead Heat in Battlegrounds

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump continues to surge in polling, which CBS News reported could be trouble for Democrats, who generally have needed a lead in national polling "in recent history."

Trump has "erased" the 4-point national lead Vice President Kamala Harris had after the debate in mid-September to be down just 1 point (50%-49%) among likely voters in the latest CBS News/YouGov poll released Sunday.

CBS News noted national polls are not reflective of the actual American constitutional republic and lean Democrat because "so many of their national votes have come from larger, safely blue coastal states," but the poll analysis Sunday noted even the composite polling data among the battleground states is a dead heat at (50%-50%).

Trump had trailed by 1 point in the composite of the battlegrounds in mid-September surrounding the ABC News debate.

CBS News' battleground tracker rates each of the seven swing states as a "toss-up":

Arizona: Trump leads by 2 (50%-48%).

Georgia: Trump leads by 2 (50%-48%).

Michigan: Harris leads by 2 (50%-48%).

Nevada: Dead heat at 49%-49%.

North Carolina: Trump leads by 2 (50%-48%).

Pennsylvania: Harris leads by 1 (49%-48%).

Wisconsin: Dead heat at 49%-49%.

In coverage of the polling results, CBS News focused on the identity politics of the "gender gap," noting Harris is winning among women at 55%-43%, while Trump is winning among men at 54%-45%.

The CBS News/YouGov poll was conducted Oct. 23-25 among 2,161 registered voters nationwide, and the results have a margin of error of plus or minus 2.6 percentage points. Neither the poll analysis on CBS News, nor the poll release showed the number of likely voters or that data set's margin of error.

Statistically, the fewer likely voters than registered voters would mean a margin of error greater than 2.6 percentage points making the national race a statistical or virtual tie.