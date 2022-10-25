×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: poll | pennsylvania | dr. mehmet oz | doug mastriano | senate | governor | rasmussen reports

Rasmussen Poll: Pennsylvania Senate, Gov Races Virtually Tied

(Newsmax/"Wake Up America")

By    |   Tuesday, 25 October 2022 11:54 AM EDT

Almost half — 45% — of likely Pennsylvania voters would cast their ballots for Democrat John Fetterman in the state's Senate race, while almost equally, 43%, would vote for Republican Mehmet Oz, according to Rasmussen Reports' poll.

Only 6% said they were undecided, and another 6% said they would vote for some other candidate.

The poll also found Democrat Josh Shapiro is leading in the race for Pennsylvania governor over Republican Doug Mastriano 43% to 40%.

Again, 6% said they would vote for someone else, while another 10% are undecided.

The poll's margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points, making both races virtual ties, statistically.

Here are how results of the Pennsylvania poll, released Monday, break down:

  • 76% of Republicans say they would vote for Oz, compared to 80% of Democrats who say they would vote for Fetterman.
  • 69% of Republicans say they will vote for Mastriano, compared to 74% of Democrats who say they would vote for Shapiro.
  • 45% of likely voters in the state say they would cast their ballots for a Republican candidate in a congressional race, while 44% say they would vote for a Democrat.
  • 88% say inflation will be important in the midterm.
  • 85% say energy policy will be important.
  • 82% say violent crime will be important
  • 80% say gas prices will be.
  • 73% say illegal immigration is important.

The poll, conducted Oct. 19-20, surveyed 972 likely Pennsylvania voters.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Forty-five percent of likely Pennsylvania voters would cast their ballots for Democrat John Fetterman in the state's Senate race, while 43% would vote for Republican Mehmet Oz, according to Rasmussen Reports' poll.
poll, pennsylvania, dr. mehmet oz, doug mastriano, senate, governor, rasmussen reports
235
2022-54-25
Tuesday, 25 October 2022 11:54 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved