Rasmussen Poll: Pennsylvania Senate, Gov Races Virtually Tied

Almost half — 45% — of likely Pennsylvania voters would cast their ballots for Democrat John Fetterman in the state's Senate race, while almost equally, 43%, would vote for Republican Mehmet Oz, according to Rasmussen Reports' poll.

Only 6% said they were undecided, and another 6% said they would vote for some other candidate.

The poll also found Democrat Josh Shapiro is leading in the race for Pennsylvania governor over Republican Doug Mastriano 43% to 40%.

Again, 6% said they would vote for someone else, while another 10% are undecided.

The poll's margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points, making both races virtual ties, statistically.

Here are how results of the Pennsylvania poll, released Monday, break down:

76% of Republicans say they would vote for Oz, compared to 80% of Democrats who say they would vote for Fetterman.

69% of Republicans say they will vote for Mastriano, compared to 74% of Democrats who say they would vote for Shapiro.

45% of likely voters in the state say they would cast their ballots for a Republican candidate in a congressional race, while 44% say they would vote for a Democrat.

88% say inflation will be important in the midterm.

85% say energy policy will be important.

82% say violent crime will be important

80% say gas prices will be.

73% say illegal immigration is important.

The poll, conducted Oct. 19-20, surveyed 972 likely Pennsylvania voters.