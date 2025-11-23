WATCH TV LIVE

Poll: 70 Percent Oppose Military Move in Venezuela

By    |   Sunday, 23 November 2025 11:47 AM EST

Seven in 10 American adults oppose U.S. military action against Venezuela, a country 39% say poses no threat to the United States, according to a new CBS News poll released Sunday.

Further, large majorities across party lines say the Trump administration must clarify its plans for any U.S. action against Venezuela — and that it has not done so yet, the survey said.

The poll found that 86% of independents and 64% of Republicans surveyed said that President Donald Trump needs to explain his decisions against Venezuela, with 76% saying he has not sufficiently done that.

The poll results come as the U.S. has deployed warships, submarines, and aircraft in the Caribbean and launched multiple strikes on vessels tied to Venezuelan drug trafficking, including those allegedly linked to boats of the Venezuelan regime's militias.

To that end, 53% said they approve of the administration's strikes against the drug boats, while 75% said the U.S. needs to show evidence that the boats are carrying drugs, the survey said.

However, 56% said that military action against Venezuela would not change the amount of drugs entering the U.S.

Within the president's GOP base, MAGA Republicans are more supportive of possible military action than non-MAGA Republicans. While 66% of MAGA said they would favor military action in Venezuela, 47% of non-MAGA Republicans say they would, according to the poll.

Overall, less than half of those surveyed (48%) see Venezuela as a minor threat against 13% who say the country poses a major threat.

CBS News surveyed 2,489 adults between Nov. 19-21. The survey has a margin of error of +/- 2.4 percentage points.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
Newsmax Media, Inc.

