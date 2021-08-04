×
Poll Shows Almost Everyone Opposes Partisan Gerrymandering

Protesters attends a rally for "Fair Maps" on March 26, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 04 August 2021 03:12 PM

Almost 9 out of 10 voters are united against partisan gerrymandering, or drawing up voting districts in a way that will help one party or certain politicians win elections, according to polling held before the upcoming work on voting maps across the nation take place. 

“Partisan gerrymandering is one of the most nefarious forms of political corruption, disenfranchising millions of Republicans, Democrats, and independents,” said Josh Silver, CEO of RepresentUs, the non-partisan anti-corruption group that conducted the poll, reports The Hill. “It’s not hard to see why nearly everyone wants to see this practice banned once and for all.”

The Census Bureau is scheduled to release map data on Aug.16 that will come into play when states rework their congressional districts. 

The liberal nonprofit Brenna Center said in a study that Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Texas have the highest risk of extreme gerrymandering. If that happens, those states could map out six to 13 new congressional districts that favor GOP candidates, or enough districts to allow Republicans to take control of the House in 2022. 

Meanwhile, Republicans and Democrats alike appear to have the same opinion on partisan gerrymandering according to the RepresentUs poll. Voters who backed former President Donald Trump in the last election said, by 88%, they oppose the practice, while 92% of voters for President Joe Biden. 

The poll's findings were consistent with other polling showing support for independent redistricting and opposition to gerrymandering. In April, an AP-NORC poll showed 74% of Democrats, 60% of Republicans, and 63% of independents oppose the practice and call it a "major problem."

Meanwhile, the Democrats' "For the People Act" calls for a ban on partisan gerrymandering, but will not likely gather support from Senate Republicans, reports The Hill. 

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


