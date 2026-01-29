WATCH TV LIVE

Rasmussen Poll: Trump Approval Rises With Hispanics

By    |   Thursday, 29 January 2026 06:30 PM EST

President Donald Trump's standing with Hispanic voters improved sharply in a Rasmussen Reports poll released Thursday, posting a net approval of +8.

The survey found that 53% of Hispanic voters approve of the president, while 45% disapprove.

That represents a 28-point improvement from last month, when his net approval with the group stood at -20.

The increase in support follows recent actions by the Trump administration against authoritarian regimes, including Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro.

According to the survey, seven in 10 Hispanic voters approved of the operation to arrest Maduro.

Trump's approval among Hispanics climbed to 62% in May 2025, amid economic gains and tighter immigration enforcement.

Overall, Trump's approval rating stands at 47%, with 52% disapproving, according to Rasmussen.

Of those surveyed, 31% said they strongly approve, while 45% said they strongly disapprove.

Rasmussen's daily tracking results are based on nightly telephone surveys of 300 likely voters and are reported using a five-day rolling average.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample of 1,500 likely voters is +/- 2.5 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.

