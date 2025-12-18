Poll: Dems Have -55 Net Approval, All-Time Low

Just 18% of voters approve of how congressional Democrats are handling their job, while 73% disapprove, a record low, according to a new Quinnipiac poll.

Still, voters lean slightly toward Democrats when asked who should control the House of Representatives.

"A family squabble spills over into the holidays," said Quinnipiac polling analyst Tim Malloy. "Democratic voters want their party to hold the reins of the House but are not the least bit happy about what they are doing at the moment."

The poll, published Wednesday, surveyed 1,035 self-identified registered voters nationwide between Dec. 11 and Dec. 15. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 3.9 percentage points.

CNN data guru Harry Enten laughed at the results.

"Democrats in the minds of the American public are lower than the Dead Sea," he said on air Thursday.

"Overall, they are 55 points underwater; their approval rating is south of 20%. It's even worse when you look at independents ... negative 61 points; that means that their approval rating is 61 points lower than their disapproval rating."

Quinnipiac first began asking the approval question in 2009. The previous low was in July 2025, when 19% of voters approved of the job the Democrats in Congress were doing, while 72% disapproved.

The poll also found:

-35% of voters approve of the way Republicans in Congress are handling their job, while 58% disapprove.

-The top two issues for voters are the economy (24%) and preserving democracy in the United States (24%), followed by immigration (18%) and healthcare (10%); no other issues reached double digits.

-54% of voters think President Donald Trump is going too far, 37% think he is handling it about right, and 7% think Trump isn't going far enough in using the power of the presidency.

-40% of voters approve of the way Trump is handling his job as president, while 54% disapprove.