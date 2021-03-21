DNC Shattering Fundraising Records With $18.4M This Year

Despite a global coronavirus pandemic and Democrats passing another $1.9 trillion spending package as part of COVID-19 economic relief, political fundraising continues its record-setting run.

The Democratic National Committee has reported its best-ever February fundraising total in a non-presidential election year, hauling in $8.5 million. The amount is the second-highest February total ever, a DNC spokesperson told Politico.

The combined $18.4 million between January and February is also the most ever in any year, according to the report.

Coincidentally, the best-funded Senate candidate ever, Democrat Jaime Harrison, who lost to Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is leading the fundraising for the DNC as its new chairman.

Harrison might have lost by 10 points, but he raising a record $131 million for his failed campaign, so he knows how to collect money from donors, if not draw vote.

The DNC has $43 million in cash in the war chest, the spokesman told Politico, which is more than double and previous high at this stage in the year.

Adding to the fiscal health of the DNC is the least amount of debt since 2008, the source told Politico. The DNC was $5.2 million in debt at the end of January, per the report.