Sen. Tim Scott: Police Reform Deal Will Be Hard To Reach by Deadline

It will be “very hard” to reach a bipartisan deal on police reform by the end-of-June deadline if a proposal isn’t in writing in the next week or two, Senator Tim Scott, R-S.C., said Tuesday.

Scott told reporters that “[F]or us to get where we need to go, there’s going to have to be paper. If we don’t have paper in the next week or two, I think [it] would be very hard for us to make a deadline that is June 28 … [or] whatever the last week we’re here.”

According to The Hill, Scott told reporters before the Memorial Day recess that “it’s June or bust” for a police reform deal. However, there are still many areas of deadlock, such as exposing police officers to civil liability and criminal prosecution. Hence, the end-of-month goal is becoming less and less likely to be reached.

Scott said that there is a “chasm” between his bill and the Democrat-supported bill, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021.

“The short answer is the immunity issue is still very important. So it’s a little more complicated than just the top four or five issues that we’ve been covering. The devil in the details of the actual body of the pieces of legislation are complicated and there are very big differences,” Scott added.

When asked what is taking so long in reconciling the differences between the two bills, Scott answered, “[H]ave you read the two bills? They’re long.”