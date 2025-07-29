Pro-Life Groups Hold Record Diaper Drive, Target Planned Parenthood

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani of Massachusetts issued a ruling blocking the portion of the “One Big Beautiful Bill” that stopped federal funding of Planned Parenthood.

In granting Planned Parenthood’s request for a temporary injunction, Talwani decided that the law passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump does not apply to Planned Parenthood while its lawsuit against the ban on funding is being decided.

But this will clearly not deter pro-life activists nationwide from reminding voters about Planned Parenthood’s role as an abortion provider.

Pro-life organizations and activists from around the country recently organized the largest “diaper drive” ever at the U.S. Capitol, collecting nearly one diaper for every abortion performed by Planned Parenthood last year.

The drive was held as part of the National Celebrate Life Weekend 2025 event hosted by a coalition of abortion opponents including Students for Life of America, Students for Life Action, Sidewalk Advocates for Life, & Then There Were None, Pro-Love Ministries, and Vitae Foundation.

Speakers at the event included collegiate swimmer and women’s rights advocate Riley Gaines, President of Students for Life of America Kristan Hawkins, former Planned Parenthood facility director Abby Johnson, and President and CEO of Sidewalk Advocates for Life Lauren Muzyka.

Hundreds of people of all ages, races, and genders showed up to the event that had thousands of diapers to give away. Trucks full of more diapers were parked on the street nearby.

“We collected almost 400,000 diapers,” said Lydia Taylor Davis, spokesperson and social media coordinator for Students for Life of America.

At the event, they celebrated the recent Medina v. Planned Parenthood Atlantic Supreme Court decision, a 6-3 ruling that allows states to strip Planned Parenthood facilities of state Medicaid funding for the purpose of performing abortions.

Davis said that the diapers will go to families in need, churches, and community and pregnancy centers and free of charge.

“Pro-life really is both in and out of the womb,” Davis told us.

Rep. Michelle Fischbach, R-Minn introduced bill H.R.271, also known as the Defund Planned Parenthood Act of 2025, which would prevent federal funding to Planned Parenthood and its facilities, affiliates, and clinics that cannot prove they will not perform abortions.

Planned Parenthood performed 402,230 abortions between 2023 and 2024, according to their 2023-2024 Annual Report. This was an increase from the 392,715 abortions reported in their 2022-2023 Annual Report. Meanwhile, 374,155 abortions were reported during the 2021-2022 year.

The bill would also provide additional funding to community health centers that do not perform abortions to ensure other resources for affected communities.

“[The Medina decision] enables states that are pro-life to defund Planned Parenthood, regardless of what happens with this bill,” said Davis, adding that Medina was a “huge victory.”

“That was a huge victory and really just inspired Students for Life to finish the job to defund Planned Parenthood.”

