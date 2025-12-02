WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: planned parenthood | medicaid | abortion | donald trump

Judge Hinders Trump Bid to Cut Medicaid Funds to Planned Parenthood

By    |   Tuesday, 02 December 2025 06:16 PM EST

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked President Donald Trump's effort to stop Medicaid dollars from flowing to Planned Parenthood in 22 states, according to the district court order filed Tuesday.

The ruling halts enforcement of a Republican-backed provision designed to prevent taxpayer dollars from indirectly subsidizing abortion providers, as described in the court's written opinion.

Supporters of Trump's plan noted in the court record that while Medicaid is barred by the Hyde Amendment from funding abortions directly, its reimbursements for other services help sustain Planned Parenthood's nationwide abortion infrastructure.

The fight continues a decades-long funding clash that began after Congress first adopted the Hyde Amendment in 1976, a restriction upheld by the Supreme Court in its Harris v. McRae decision, in which the court allowed states to refuse Medicaid coverage for most abortions.

Despite Hyde's limits, Democrat and Republican administrations alike allowed federal reimbursements for Planned Parenthood's non-abortion services, a practice repeatedly criticized in congressional testimony by conservative lawmakers who argued the money still supported the organization's broader abortion operation.

The legal tide shifted in June when the Supreme Court issued its Medina v. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic ruling, a decision reported by Reuters in which the court held that Medicaid recipients cannot sue to force a state to keep Planned Parenthood in the program.

That ruling reflected the court's post-Dobbs approach after its 2022 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, a case widely covered by national media in which the court eliminated the federal constitutional right to abortion and returned regulatory power to the states.

Because the Supreme Court has repeatedly sided with states seeking to restrict abortion funding and access, legal analysts quoted in recent Reuters reporting said it is highly likely the Trump administration and Republican state officials will push this case toward the justices as well.

For conservatives, a Supreme Court review offers the possibility of firmly establishing states' authority to cut off Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood and other abortion-linked groups, a goal Trump and his allies have promoted in policy speeches and legislative briefings.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
A federal judge on Tuesday blocked President Donald Trump's effort to stop Medicaid dollars from flowing to Planned Parenthood in 22 states, according to the district court order filed Tuesday.
planned parenthood, medicaid, abortion, donald trump
342
2025-16-02
Tuesday, 02 December 2025 06:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved