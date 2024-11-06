WATCH TV LIVE

N.J. Dem Gov. Murphy: Time to Look in the Mirror

By    |   Wednesday, 06 November 2024 10:15 PM EST

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy called on his party to reflect on what led to the 2024 election outcome for Democrats.

"It's time to look in the mirror and make sure [we] either change our substance, if it needs to be changed, or change the way we communicate what we stand for," Murphy said in a press conference.

Vice President Kamala Harris won New Jersey by 5 points but underperformed compared to President Joe Biden, who won the state by 16 points in 2020, according to The Hill. Moreover, the state saw a number of counties flip to Trump on Tuesday night, such as Passaic County, a largely Arab American population.

Nick Koutsobinas

Wednesday, 06 November 2024 10:15 PM
