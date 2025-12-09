Hegseth Unveils New US Military AI Platform

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth set the tone for a sweeping technological overhaul of the U.S. military on Monday with a forceful announcement on social media.

"Today, we are unleashing http://GenAi.mil," Hegseth wrote on X. "This platform puts the worlds most powerful frontier AI models directly into the hands of every American warrior."

"We will continue to aggressively field the world's best technology to make our fighting force more lethal than ever before," he said. "And all, American made."

Hegseth's post served as the public reveal of GenAI.mil, the War Department's new custom-built artificial intelligence platform — and one of the most significant modernization steps taken by the U.S. military in years.

The rollout fulfills President Donald Trump's July directive ordering the War Department to achieve unparalleled dominance in AI technologies. Officials emphasized that this "is not just ink on paper"; AI capabilities are now active across Pentagon workstations and American military installations worldwide.

GenAI.mil's debut launches with Google Cloud's Gemini for Government, the first of several frontier-level models the department plans to deploy. Leaders say the move marks the beginning of a fully "AI-first workforce," designed to strengthen readiness, sharpen decision-making, and outmatch adversaries in the digital battlespace.

According to the War Department, Gemini for Government introduces advanced natural-language tools, retrieval-augmented generation, and real-time grounding through Google Search — features engineered to reduce hallucinations and ensure reliable operational output.

An AI hallucination is an incorrect or misleading result that AI models generate due to gaps in training data or design flaws.

All tools on GenAI.mil are certified for Controlled Unclassified Information and Impact Level 5, making them secure for operational use.

"There is no prize for second place in the global race for AI dominance," Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering Emil Michael said in a statement. "AI is America's next Manifest Destiny, and we're ensuring that we dominate this new frontier."

The AI Rapid Capabilities Cell — operating within the Office of Research & Engineering — built GenAI.mil as part of the department's broader effort to restore the warrior ethos, rebuild military capacity, and re-establish deterrence through overwhelming technological superiority.

To accelerate adoption, the department is offering free AI training to all personnel, aiming to build confidence and fluency in daily operational use.

Hegseth said incorporating generative AI into the department's "daily battle rhythm" will serve as a force multiplier, making the U.S. fighting force more agile, efficient, and lethal.

GenAI.mil, officials say, is not just a tool but a cornerstone of America's emerging AI revolution — one that ensures the United States continues to lead the world in military technology.