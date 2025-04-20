CNN: Hegseth Demanded Probe Into Leaks

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth "demanded" a probe into leaks regarding the Department of Defense's plans for an operation with the Panama Canal, Elon Musk's visit to the agency last month, and naval movements in the Red Sea, CNN's Natasha Bertrand reported Sunday evening.

"At one point," Bertrand wrote on X, "Hegseth even demanded an FBI probe into the leaks — which some of his aides advised against, sources said. There was already an active inspector general investigation focusing on Hegseth, and bringing in the FBI might only invite more scrutiny, those aides advised."

The story follows after reports this week that Hegseth put three of his top advisers on leave over the leak. Hegseth, per CNN, has not yet commented publicly on the leaks.